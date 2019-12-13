Politics Vietnamese, Belarusian parliaments pledge support for stronger ties National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan and Chairwoman of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus Natalia Kochanova described their talks in Minsk on December 12 as fruitful at a joint press conference the same day.

Politics Vietnam, Belarus’s top legislators hold talks Vietnam and Belarus should work together to lift the two-way trade to 500 million USD to match both sides’ potential and desire, said National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan during talks with Chairwoman of the Council of the National Assembly of Belarus Natalya Kochanova in Minsk on December 12.

Politics NA Chairwoman meets Belarusian President National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan on December 12 met with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, during which they discussed the partnership between Vietnam and Belarus across spheres.

Politics Vietnam pledges to further enhance administrative reform The Vietnamese Government, for years, has been focusing on enhancing administrative reforms to improve the business environment, said Mai Tien Dung, Minister and Chairman of the Government Office.