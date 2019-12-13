Vietnam, US hold defence policy dialogue
Washington DC (VNA) – The Vietnam – US defence policy dialogue was held at the US Department of Defence in Washington DC on December 11, discussing regional and international issues of mutual concern and measures to boost cooperation in the time ahead.
The dialogue took place under the chair of Vietnamese Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen Nguyen Chi Vinh and US Assistant Secretary of Defence Randall Shriver.
Vinh spoke highly of the efforts made by both sides in implementing the dioxin detoxification project at Bien Hoa airport, which was kicked off on December 5.
He thanked the US side for transferring the second Hamilton-class cutter to Vietnam, supporting the nation in the UN peacekeeping mission, as well as helping the Vietnamese Coast Guard improve law enforcement capacity in the past time.
He suggested both sides step up current cooperation, especially the dioxin remediation work to ensure that the project will be completed in accordance with schedule.
Vinh took the occasion to introduce Vietnam’s 2019 White Paper on National Defence, and the country’s initiatives in the ASEAN Year 2020, asking the US to support Vietnam so that the country could successfully complete its role as the ASEAN Chair next year.
For his part, Randall Shriver affirmed the US always values the comprehensive partnership with Vietnam, and hopes for a strong, independent and prosperous Vietnam with an increasingly important role in the Indo-Pacific region.
As defence cooperation has been a highlight in the Vietnam – US relations, he pledged further collaboration with Vietnam to develop the defence ties in a more result-oriented and effective fashion in the coming time, particularly in maritime security, UN peacekeeping activities and humanitarian aid.
The US sees settlement of war consequences as a focus and the foundation of the defence cooperation, he said, expressing his gratitude to Vietnam’s support in the search for missing servicemen.
He stressed the US recognises and backs Vietnam’s initiatives in the ASEAN Year 2020, and as a member of the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting Plus (ADMM ), the US will enhance cooperation with ADMM member states in order to develop the ADMM in a practical manner, contributing to the regional peace, stability and development.
Vietnam and the US will mark the 25th anniversary of their diplomatic relations in 2020; therefore, the two sides will organise celebration activities in the field of defence in line with programmes agreed by leaders of both nations.
In the framework of the dialogue, Vinh paid a courtesy visit to Senator Patrick Leahy, the ranking member of the Appropriations Committee of the US Senate; and met US Assistant Secretary of State Christopher Ashley Ford.
Besides, he had working sessions with UN Under-Secretary-General for Operational Support Atul Khare on December 12./.
