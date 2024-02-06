Hanoi (VNA) - Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang hosted a reception in Hanoi on February 5 for Archbishop Marek Zalewski, the first Resident Papal Representative in Vietnam.

Highlighting the growing ties between Vietnam and the Holy See, Hang noted the positive developments fueled by high-level visits and exchanges. She specifically pointed to the approval of operating regulations for the Resident Papal Representative and the Office of the Resident Papal Representative in Vietnam during President Vo Van Thuong's 2023 visit to the Holy See as a crucial milestone.

Underlining Vietnam's commitment to this progress, Hang assured Zalewski of full support from Vietnamese agencies, toward the shared goals of strengthening ties between Vietnam and the Holy See, and the Holy See and the Vietnamese Catholic Church, and fostering national development as well.

Zalewski, for his part, thanked the Vietnamese agencies for their support during his tenure as Non-Resident Special Envoy to Vietnam, and wished that Vietnam will continue facilitating his activities in his new role to fulfill the mission entrusted by Pope Francis.



He also vowed to contribute to further increasing high-level contacts and dialogues in the spirit of cooperation and mutual understanding, thus solidifying relations between the Holy See and Vietnam as well as the Vietnam Catholic Church./.