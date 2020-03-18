Society Dong Nai suggests expanding HCM City-Long Thanh-Dau Giay expressway The People Committee of Dong Nai province has proposed Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc consider investment to expand the Ho Chi Minh City-Long Thanh-Dau Giay expressway to ease traffic congestion.

Society Ben Tre steps up installation of fishing vessel monitoring devices The Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre is focusing on finishing the installation of fishing vessel monitoring devices in a bid to fight illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

Society Red silk cotton trees in full bloom Red silk cotton trees, whose scientific name is Bombax ceiba, are blossoming in the northern province of Ninh Binh.

Society Hanoi ranks first in food safety managment Hanoi topped the country in terms of the management of food safety over agro-forestry-fishery products in 2019, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development’s recently-announced rankings.