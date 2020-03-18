Business Ministry proposes aviation service fee subsidy due to COVID-19 The Transport Ministry is asking for an aviation service fee subsidy for local airlines that have suffered an initial economic loss of over 30 trillion VND (1.29 billion USD) due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Business HCM City asks enterprises to keep prices stable The People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has asked enterprises participating in the price stabilisation programme to increase the amount of goods in the market this year.

Business Ministry makes int’l accounting rules compulsory after 2025 The Ministry of Finance has issued a decision regulating the roadmap for the application of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), replacing the current Vietnamese accounting standards (VAS).

Business Ministry tightens corporate bond issuances to prevent risks The corporate bond market had seen exponential growth in recent years as banking credit for several sectors was narrowed, forcing firms to shift to bond issuance to raise capital, Nguyen Khac Quoc Bao, head of the Financial and Bank Department at the HCM City Economics University, told Thoi bao Kinh doanh (Business Times).