Society Vietnam suspends visa granting to foreigners for 30 days Vietnam will suspend the granting of visa to foreigners for 30 days beginning 00:00 on March 18, the Foreign Ministry announced on March 17, stressing that the move aims at curbing the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

Society Vietnam’s agro-forestry faculty first appears on world university rankings The agro-forestry faculty of Can Tho University was ranked first in Vietnam and in the 251-300 group of the QS World University Rankings by Subject.

Society COVID-19: Vietnam Airlines prepares two scenarios if Europe closes airspace Vietnam Airlines said on March 17 that the national flag carrier is waiting for the outcomes of a meeting between European Union members to make a decision on its flight schedule between Vietnam and Europe.

Society Hanoi to pilot electric bike sharing system The Hanoi People’s Committee has agreed with the municipal Department of Planning and Investment’s proposal to pilot an electric bike sharing system in Hoan Kiem district.