Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai proposed the establishment of a food innovation hub for Southeast Asia in Vietnam when addressing the “Averting a Global Food Crisis” session.

Delivering the opening remarks, the Vietnamese Deputy PM addressed current food shortages and their severity in a number of countries.

Speaking from Vietnam’s past experience as a country that had to import food but now is one of the important contributors to global food security, Khai proposed five recommendations to help alleviate food shortages around the world and sustain the global food system.

He also called on countries and international organisations to collaborate with Vietnam to come up with measures to respond to climate change, and build an agricultural sector that meets domestic and international demands.

VNA