Deputy PM Tran Luu Quang and French FM Catherine Colonna. (Photo: VNA)

Colonna stated that France always considers Vietnam a priority partner in the region, saying the two countries should enhance all-level delegation exchanges this year as they are celebrating the 50th anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic ties and 10 years of the signing of the bilateral strategic partnership.The French side promised to coordinate with Vietnam in addressing the “yellow card” issue.The two sides said they will coordinate with each other at regional and international forums, especially as both are holding the membership of the Human Rights Council.At another meeting with Palestine’s FM Riad Al-Malki, Quang affirmed Vietnam’s consistent stance of supporting Palestinians’ struggle for justice and fundamental national rights.Vietnam is willing to create favourable conditions for Palestine to organise activities promoting its culture and enhancing economic and trade links in Hanoi, he said.The Palestinian FM noted that his country always regards Vietnam as a success model in socio-economic development.The two sides concurred to foster cooperation and mutual support at multilateral forums, including the Non-Aligned Movement.Quang also met FM of Maldives Abdulla Shahid, during which the officials agreed to intensify all-level delegation exchanges, both bilaterally and multilaterally, and people-to-people exchanges, while boosting partnerships in such areas as tourism and aquaculture.