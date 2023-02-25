Geneva (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang will lead a Vietnamese delegation to the High-Level Meeting of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC)’s 52nd regular session in Geneva, Switzerland, from February 27 to March 2.

This will be the second time Vietnam has undertaken the role of a UNHRC member after being elected and successfully serving its first tenure from 2014-2016.

On the occasion, Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, WTO and other international organisations in Geneva, granted an interview to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) about Vietnam’s preparations, priorities and suggestions for the meeting.

Mai said right after Vietnam was elected as a member of the UNHRC for the 2023-2025 tenure at the UN General Assembly on October 11, 2022, the Permanent Mission of Vietnam promptly began preparations by gathering information, studying the tasks set for the UNHRC in the near future, and consulting with representatives of other countries in Geneva regarding priorities, proposals, and initiatives aimed at promoting and protecting human rights in various fields, thus serving the building of Vietnam’s plan for UNHRC membership for the 2023-2025 tenure.

The Mission also suggested enhancing active participation and close coordination with domestic agencies and organisations as well as missions of other ASEAN countries and other partners in Geneva.

In order to uphold Vietnam's initiative regarding human rights and climate change, the Mission also actively evaluated the situation and experience to maintain Vietnam's role in the UNHRC on this issue, firstly for the 2023-2025 tenure, she said.

About Vietnam’s major priorities at the UNHRC’s 52nd regular session from February 27 to April 4, Mai said Vietnam will continue with active consultations and discussions, deliver speeches, and attend activities throughout the session.

Major priority topics include protecting vulnerable groups, gender equality, human rights in addressing climate change, particularly the impact on the enjoyment of human rights of vulnerable groups; human rights in the digital age, the right to health care, especially in the context of response to the COVID-19 pandemic and infectious diseases, the right to decent work, and access to quality education, including education on human rights.

She said Vietnam along with 46 other member states will decide on issues under the authority of the UNHRC and co-sponsor several initiatives scheduled for the UN’s approval at the end of the session in early April.

According to the diplomat, Deputy PM Tran Luu Quang’s attendance at the High-Level Meeting of the UNHRC’s 52nd regular session will officially mark Vietnam's participation as a UNHRC member for the 2023-2025 tenure. It is also the first multilateral activity within the UN framework with the attendance of a high-ranking leader, contributing to improving Vietnam’s reputation and position as a dynamic and innovative country that respects and protects human rights, strengthening all-around cooperation between Vietnam and UN organs, international organisations and countries, as well as pooling international support for the country's socio-economic development.



On the sidelines of the meeting, Deputy PM Quang will meet leaders of international organisations and participating countries in order to further reinforce bilateral ties, Mai said./.