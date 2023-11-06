Deputy PM raises cooperation recommendations for global eco-civilisation building
Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha speaks at the forum. (Photo: VNA)Beijing (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha on November 5 proposed three cooperation recommendations in his key remarks delivered at a forum on driving green investment and trade to jointly build global eco-civilisation, held as part of the ongoing 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, China.
Ha was one of the three keynote speakers at the event, which gathered over 200 representatives from governments and international organisations, businesses, and experts.
He affirmed that this is a historic moment for the world to quickly innovate and transition from a brown economy to a green one.
The first recommendation is to focus on strengthening international cooperation and solidarity to build an ecosystem for green investment and trade, as in dealing with global challenges, global efforts and a commitment to multilateralism are necessary.
Secondly, the process of greening investments and commercial activities must ensure fairness, countries need to act together and pursue common goals while considering their differences in development levels, economic scales, and the adaptive capacity. And
Thirdly, science and technology serve as key to climate change response and green transition, so developed countries should lead in innovation and sci-tech development to produce green products toward environmentally friendly and low-emission infrastructure, transport, and production, while international organisations should contribute to ensuring the fair allocation of resources and the green technology transfer from developed to developing countries.
The Deputy PM held that if developed and developing countries cooperate, efficiently utilise and harness natural resources for energy transition, they can turn the impossible into the possible and work towards the ultimate goal of sustainable development and a global ecological civilisation.
Ha affirmed that Vietnam is ready to join other nations, both developed and developing, in establishing a cooperation framework between them serving green transition.
Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha tours the booth run by the Vietnamese dairy firm TH True Milk at the 6th the CIIE. (Photo: VNA)After the forum, he toured the exhibition spaces of nearly 40 Vietnamese firms at the CIIE, which attracts more than 150 countries, territories and international organisations as well as 3,400 firms worldwide.
Also on November 5, the official received CEO of AstraZeneca Pascal Soriot and Founder of the Jiangsu Runergy New Energy Technology Co. Ltd Tao Longzhong.
Deputy PM Tran Hong Ha and CEO of AstraZeneca Pascal Soriot at their meeting. (Photo: VNA)Ha said the Vietnamese government is always ready to facilitate AstraZeneca's successful implementation of projects in Vietnam in the fields of health, pharmaceuticals, healthcare ecosystem, and sustainable development, while Soriot expressed the business’s desire to consult and support the nation in establishing a carbon credit market.
Deputy PM Tran Hong Ha and Founder of the Jiangsu Runergy New Energy Technology Co. Ltd Tao Longzhong at their meeting. (Photo: VNA)Talking to Tao, the Deputy PM proposed that the technology group and Vietnam collaborate on researching and developing feasible technological solutions related to solar panels, smart power transmission grids, green hydrogen and green ammonia, and energy storage batteries./.