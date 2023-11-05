Apart from a 256sq.m national pavilion of Vietnam as an honourary country at the expo, there are 34 booths by prestigious Vietnamese businesses. (Photo: VNA)

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha (L) and other leaders of participating countries in a group photo. (Photo: VNA)

The expo attracts more than 150 countries and territories and international organisations worldwide, with a total area of 300,000sq.m2. Notably, up to 289 of the world's top 500 enterprises are participating in the event.On the sidelines of the expo, Deputy PM Ha met with Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng on November 4, during which he suggested strengthening cooperation between Vietnamese and Chinese localities.Ha spoke highly of Shanghai’s outstanding socio-economic achievements over the past years, as well as its important role in China’s development and the world’s economy, saying trade promotion initiatives like CIIE have contributed to boosting global trade and accelerating digital transformation and green transition.The Vietnamese Government always values and stands ready to facilitate friendly cooperation between localities of the two countries, especially those with traditional relations and great cooperation potential like Shanghai, he affirmed.