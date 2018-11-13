At the launch ceremony (Source: VNA)

Shanghai (VNA) – A Vietnam trade promotion area was inaugurated at the Greenland Global Commodity Trading Hub in Shanghai, China on November 13.



Speaking at the event on behalf of the organiser, Chairman of the Board of Directors and General Director of Sunny World Investment and Development Corp., Truong Vincent said the display aims to realise the agreement reached by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Chinese Party General Secretary and President Xi Jinping on increasing imports from Vietnam to China at the 2018 China International Import Expo.



Truong said besides promoting trade, the display area also serves as a venue to connect with Chinese investors and popularise the imagery of Vietnam and its people to Chinese and international friends, contributing to fully tapping the potential for bilateral cooperation between Vietnam and various countries worldwide.



Vietnamese Consul General in Shanghai Ninh Thanh Cong committed all possible support to Vietnamese firms to seek prestigious partners in trade, investment, and tourism, contributing to the balanced and sustainable development of bilateral economic and trade ties.



The Vietnam Trade Promotion Area is located on the second floor of the hub, covering an area of over 300 sq.m with four stalls showcasing Vietnamese fruit, processed foods, handicrafts, and lacquer paintings.



Traditional Vietnamese ao dai (long dress) and palm-leaf conical hats were also introduced.



On the inauguration day, hundreds of Chinese and foreign firms and partners visited the area to seek potential business opportunities. –VNA