Deputy PM stresses importance of national population database project
Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam speaks at a meeting with leaders of the municipal People’s Committee on September 16. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam underscored the importance of the project on developing a national population database and electronic authentication and identification (Project 06), which is being piloted in Hanoi, during a meeting with leaders of the municipal People’s Committee on September 16.
Use of information technology in State governance will bring about profound changes in every public administration service and procedure and transform thinking of people in leadership roles, said Dam, who also serves as Vice Chairman of the National Steering Committee on Digital Transformation.
Executives must play a role model in accelerating IT application, he noted.
Given the large scale of the project, it requires great determination of various ministries and governmental agencies to address legal barriers, and change their "localised mindset" to share a database system, he said.
Selected as a city to run the project on a trial basis, Hanoi must redouble efforts and take concrete steps to translate it into reality, he urged. The city’s departments and units must closely coordinate and establish inter-sectoral taskforces to tackling emerging issues, he added.
According to Standing Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Le Hong Son, the city has also reviewed, verified and updated 8 million pieces of population data and 700,000 cases of COVID-19 vaccination. About 4.4 million health insurance holders have had their personal information synced with the ID cards./.