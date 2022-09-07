Society HCM City: Over 400 tonnes of necessities donated to orphans, needy people The Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Committee of Ho Chi Minh City on September 7 received more than 400 tonnes of necessities worth over 18 billion VND (763,068 USD) for local orphans and disadvantaged families on the occasion of 2022 Mid-Autumn festival.

Society Hanoi plans to open new tunnel this October Contractors have been asked to accelerate work on the Le Van Luong - Belt Road No. 3 tunnel in Hanoi with a view to inaugurating this facility on October 10.

Society Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics steps up cooperation with UNDP The Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) and the United Nations Development Programme in Vietnam (UNDP) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation on September 7.

Society Over 2.3 billion USD disbursed under national socio-economic recovery programme More than 55 trillion VND (2.33 billion USD) has been disbursed so far to financially support people and enterprises hurt by the COVID-19 as part of the national socio-economic recovery and development programme, according to a report by the Ministry of Planning and Investment.