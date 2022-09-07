Hanoi steps up updating COVID-19 vaccination data
An app showing the COVID-19 vaccination status (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Hanoi Department of Health has ordered the city’s centre for disease control to provide training for local health centres and vaccination establishments to step up updating COVID-19 vaccination data for local residents.
As of the start of September, the local establishments, excluding ministries and sectors’ hospitals based in Hanoi, had verified more than 12 million vaccine doses (equivalent to 75.35%) while over 4.2 million others (24.65%) had not.
The department said its subordinate units have coordinated with public security divisions at different levels and related agencies to verify and update the data on the national population database and the national platform for COVID-19 vaccination management.
From now to the end of 2022, it will continue asking vaccination establishments to review existing data on the management platform and work with police to carry out verification, correction and supplementation to ensure information accuracy on the national population database.
By the end of September 5, Vietnam had administered more than 257 million COVID-19 vaccine doses. It is now one of the countries with the largest vaccination coverage as almost 100% of people aged 12 and above have received the first or second doses, and 56% of the population the third doses – doubling the global average, according to Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Thi Lien Huong./.