Quang Ninh strives to raise COVID-19 vaccine coverage at schools
The northern province of Quang Ninh is focusing on inoculating the first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines on children aged 5 – 12 and the third shot on those aged 12 – 18 this month, aiming to ensure their safety as the new academic year just started.
District and communal administrations have been working with health authorities to review records of students eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines, and guarantee the safe and effective inoculation.
With new COVID-19 cases on a rise again, communication campaigns are also being accelerated to raise public awareness on virus control measures and benefits of vaccination.
As of September 4, more than 4.1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in the province. They included nearly 3.5 doses injected on people aged over 18, more than 355,000 on children aged 12 – 18, and close to 290,000 on those aged 5 – 12.
About 99.8% of the people aged above 18 had been given at least one vaccine dose. More than 99% of the children aged 12 – 18 had received at least one shot while the rate of those getting the third dose had exceeded 96%.
Some 99% of children aged 5 – 12 had been vaccinated with a dose and 96.78% got two shots./.