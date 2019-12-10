Vientiane (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh held talks with his Lao counterpart Bounthong Chitmany and met with National Assembly Chairwoman Pany Yathotou on December 10 as part of his official visit to Laos.

At the talks, the two Deputy PMs shared the joy over the development of bilateral ties in all fields, and affirmed their resolve to continue give the highest priority to strengthening the great relationship between the two countries.



They agreed on the need to continue well implementing reached agreements and the outcomes of the 41st meeting of the Vietnam-Laos Inter-Governmental Committee, and the importance of the sharing of information and experience, especially experiences in Party building, preparations for Party congresses, economic development and settlement of macro-economic difficulties.



The two sides reached consensus on coordination for the organisation of events to mark both countries’ major anniversaries in 2020, including the 130th birthday of President Ho Chi Minh, the 100th birthday of President Kaysone Phomvihane, the 75th National Day of Vietnam and the 45th National Day of Laos.



Deputy PM Bounthong Chitmany pledged to continue instructing Lao forces to cooperate closely with their Vietnamese counterparts to stop all attempts of sabotage by hostile forces, particularly in border areas, and to fight transnational crime, especially drug crime.



Deputy PM Binh said Vietnam is ready to share with Laos experiences in law building and help Laos enhance the capacity of its justice officials.



The two sides appreciated the good progress in bilateral economic ties, noting a 12.6 percent increase in two-way trade to 936 million USD in the first 10 months of this year.



They agreed to push ahead with the implementation of the two countries’ agreements on trade and border trade while working out plans to revise those two deals in response to requirements in the new situation.



The two Deputy PMs paid special attention to border trade, saying that this is an important factor to improve socio-economic conditions and maintain security and stability in border localities.



Deputy PM Binh thanked Laos for continuing to facilitate investment activities by Vietnamese enterprises in Laos, helping Vietnam maintain its third position among foreign investors in Laos with more than 400 projects valued at 4.22 billion USD.

He asked the Lao side to continue working with Vietnam to remove difficulties for Vietnamese investment projects, and holding meetings between the Lao Government and the Vietnamese investors in Laos.



The two Deputy PMs also discussed measures to enhance cooperation in labour, auditing, religious and ethnic matters, inspection and corruption prevention.



The Lao Deputy PM took the occasion to affirm that Laos will support Vietnam when the country serves as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council in 2020-2021 and Chair of the ASEAN in 2020.



He said Laos supports the ASEAN’s common stance on the common security issues of the region, including the East Sea issue and the Mekong river’s water resource.



The same day, Deputy PM Binh paid a courtesy call to National Assembly Chairwoman Pany Yathotou, during which the Lao top legislator pledged that the Lao NA will create favourable conditions for the two Governments to promote cooperation across the fields.



The Lao NA will also intensify the supervision of key joint projects of Vietnam and Laos, including the project on building a new building for the Lao NA, she said.



The Vietnamese Deputy PM affirmed that he will continue to work on issues of common concern, such as promoting Vietnamese investment in Laos and settling matters related to free migration, unregistered marriages and nationality in accordance with the agreement signed between the two governments.



Later, Deputy PM Binh visited the construction site of the new Lao NA building and held a meeting with the project’s management board on the progress of the project, with the aim of completing the building by the end of 2020 as schedule./.