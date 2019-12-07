Vietnam – Laos conference to share experiences in ethnic work
Delegates at the event (Photo: http://daidoanket.vn/)
Nghe An (VNA) – A Vietnam – Laos conference was held in the central province of Nghe An on December 7 to seeks ways to continue nurturing the bilateral relations and friendship and to share experiences in the ethnic work between the two countries.
With the participation of more than 300 delegates from Vietnam – Laos bordering provinces, the event is a chance for them to analyse deeply and comprehensively the issues on the role of the political systems and ethnic minority communities along the border line in nurturing the tradition of the great relations between the two neighbouring countries.
Speaking at the function, Politburo member and Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh stressed that the conference is another chance for the two countries to further strengthen the ties between them as well s the closeness between the ethnic groups living along the sides of the Truong Son mountain range.
For his part, Politburo member and President of the Central Committee of the Lao Front for National Construction Saysomphone Phomvihane held that the traditional and long-lasting relations of solidarity and friendship between the two countries have become an exemplary and rare model in the international relations in the current context of the changing world.
Presentations at the conference touched upon the poverty easing and sustainable development in mountainous and ethnic minority areas, lessons on preservation and bringing into full play traditional cultural values of the ethnic minority communities along the Vietnam – Laos border line, and experiences in the building of the unity among those communities in the context of international integration.
Earlier, the Lao delegation offered incense at the Vietnam – Laos international cemetery in Nghe An province for over 11,000 Vietnamese voluntary soldiers and military experts who laid down their lives in Laos./.
