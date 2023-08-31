Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang (R) hosts a reception in Hanoi on August 31 for Secretary-General of the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) Marcin Czepelak. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang hosted a reception in Hanoi on August 31 for Secretary-General of the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) Marcin Czepelak, who is on a visit to Vietnam on the occasion of the first anniversary of the PCA Office in the country.

Hailing the PCA Office’s activities in Vietnam, Quang hoped that Vietnam and the PCA would continue cooperation in training international legal experts, as well as improving the capacity of Vietnamese officials, civil servants and lawyers.

He proposed the PCA continue accepting Vietnamese students for internship at its office and consider offering opportunities to Vietnamese candidates to work at the PCA Office and its headquarters in The Hague.

The government leader expressed his delight that the United Nations General Assembly unanimously adopted on August 1 a resolution commemorating the 125th founding anniversary of the PCA, which was sponsored by Vietnam and the country made significant contributions to its content.

In recent years, Vietnamese legal experts have gained international recognition, having been elected to the International Law Commission for the 2017-2022 and 2023-2027 tenures, he said.

Vietnam also nominated arbitrators to the PCA in 2012 and 2018, including experts from the Ministries of Justice, Planning and Investment, and Foreign Affairs, and the Supreme People's Court, Quang added.

Czepelak, for his part, thanked Vietnam for sponsoring the resolution commemorating the 125th founding anniversary of the PCA.

Both sides also agreed to jointly hold activities marking the occasion in Vietnam, the region and the world.

He informed the host about the activities of the PCA Office in Vietnam and its future plans regarding training courses and workshops for State officials, lawyers and managers from State-owned corporations and enterprises, as well as internship opportunities for students at the office./.