Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh passed away on August 22 night at his home in Hai Phong city after a period of illness, according to the Central Committee on Health Care for Senior Governmental Officials. He was 61.The time and place of the respect-paying, memorial and funeral ceremonies for him will be announced later.Thanh, a native of Tan Lien commune, Vinh Bao district, Hai Phong city, was born on October 20, 1962.Before being appointed as deputy prime minister in April 2021, he served as a Vice Chairman of the Hai Phong People’s Committee, then Secretary of the Hai Phong Party Committee, and Chairman of the Hai Phong People’s Council.He was also a member of the Party Central Committee in the 12th and 13th tenures, and a deputy to the 12th legislature./.