Environment New regulations on HFCs export, import licences take effect from January 1, 2024 Starting from January 1, 2024, the issuance of licences for the export and import of Hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) will be conducted in accordance with the Government’s Decree No. 06/2022/ND-CP dated January 7, 2022, announced the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Export and Import Department.

Environment Two individuals detained for illegally possessing deceased rare animals Police in Huong Son district, the central province of Ha Tinh have announced a decision to launch legal proceedings against and issue a four-month temporary detention order for two local residents on charge of violating regulations on the protection of endangered and rare animals.

Environment Rare sea turtle rescued in Ba Ria-Vung Tau province The forest protection department at Con Dao National Park on December 27 rescued and released back to the sea a rare green turtle (Chelonia mydas), which was stranded on a beach in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau.