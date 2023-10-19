Dialogue helps students prevent, respond to gender-based violence in cyberspace
A dialogue on preventing and responding to gender-based violence in cyberspace was held at FPT Hanoi University by the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in Vietnam on October 18.
MoLISA Deputy Minister Nguyen Thi Ha told 400 FPT students that the strong development of technology and digital transformation has brought about many great opportunities and achievements for development, while also posing new challenges and risks in all fields.
The prevention of and response to gender-based violence, and protection of children in cyberspace are two of the contents receiving special attention from the Government and relevant ministries and sectors.
Therefore, the dialogue was organised to provide information and skills for, and raise awareness of students so that they are able to protect themselves and others, to detect and prevent gender-based violence when using the Internet.
UNFPA Representative in Vietnam Matt Jackson said that ensuring everyone can freely participate online without fear of violence and abuse is vital.
He called for joint efforts to end gender-based violence against women and girls in cyberspace. All spaces, whether virtual or real, must be free from violence against women and girls, he stressed.
Matt also called on students to join UNFPA's Bodyright campaign to raise their voice and push digital companies, social platforms, content sharing sites and policymakers to take virtual violence and online abuse as seriously as they do copyright infringements./.