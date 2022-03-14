Environment HCM City: 500 youths cycle to kick start Earth Hour 2022 Close to 500 young volunteers joined a cycling held by the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) chapter in HCM City on March 13 to kick start this year’s Earth Hour campaign.

Environment Ministries earmark 70 percent of budget for climate change adaptation: workshop Vietnamese ministries allocate more than 70 percent of their budgets to climate change adaptation, heard a launch workshop regarding climate public expenditure and investment review (CPEIR) of Vietnam on March 11.

Environment Vietnam’s garment-textile industry seeks to promote “green” production Vietnam's textile and garment industry is making efforts to realise its green production target and reduce emissions in a bid to help implement the Government’s commitment to net-zero emissions by 2050 at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26).