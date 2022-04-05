Dien Bien surveyed by investors
The Intracom Group and French Euro Blue Power Group have worked with leaders of Dien Bien province on field surveys and investment research for hydropower storage projects.
Nguyen Thanh Viet, chairman of Intracom appreciated the potential the locality has and proposed to invest in three energy projects.
During the meeting last week, leaders of the northern province said they would create favorable conditions for Intracom Group to survey project investment.
The Intracom chairman told the meeting that along with the strong development of other advanced forms of renewable energy, a model of combining stored hydroelectricity with wind and solar power projects has been developed in the world.
He said: “With the research and investment of these three storage hydropower projects, Dien Bien Province and Intracom Group expect to create many jobs for workers, contribute to the stability and development of national energy security, and at the same time contribute to promoting socio-economic development of Dien Bien."
The Intracom Group is a multi-industry investment enterprise in Vietnam, working in the fields of renewable energy, agriculture, environment, healthcare and real estate while Euro Blue Power Group is a multi-field investment group operating especially strongly in the field of green and renewable energy in France, Chile, Madagascar./.