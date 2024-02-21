Kuala Lumpur at night (Photo: VNA)

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Malaysia's digital economy sector is targeted to make up 25.5% to the gross domestic product (GDP) by 2025, said Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo.



The sector currently contributes 23.3% to the country's GDP.



In an announcement on February 21, the minister said that Malaysia encourages people to take part in the digital economy ecosystem. This is something that everybody should be looking at seriously as this is how things are going to move in the future. Infrastructure and connectivity are significant factors in developing the country’s digital economy.



Malaysia Digital Economy Cooperation (MDEC) is a unit specialising in researching, designing application software and organising programmes to promote digital culture for the community including micro, small and medium enterprises.



The MDEC has trained more than 560,000 entrepreneurs nationwide via the eUsahawan and generated cumulative sales of more than 1.24 billion MYR (nearly 259 million USD) since its 2015 implementation./.