World Former Thai PM Thaksin Shinawatra released Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra was released on February 18, six months after his return to the country following a period of exile.

World Indonesia becomes top destination for Australian travellers Indonesia has for the first time replaced New Zealand as the top destination for short-term trips overseas by Australians last year.

World Thailand’s sugar exports to China surge thanks to ACFTA Thai exports toThai exports to China, particularly of processed sugar items including syrup, artificial honey, and various sweeteners, have seen a significant surge, thanks to the ASEAN-China Free Trade Agreement (ACFTA). China, particularly of processed sugar items including syrup, artificial honey, and various sweeteners, have seen a significant surge, thanks to the ASEAN-China Free Trade Agreement (ACFTA).

World Thailand, Cambodia jointly tackle PM2.5 pollution on border Thailand's army and Sa Kaeo provincial administration have joined hands with Cambodian authorities in tackling PM2.5 air pollution on the border between Sa Kaeo province in Thailand’s eastern region and Cambodia's Banteay Meanchey province, reported The Nation newspaper.