World Over 5,000 flee homes as storm Dujuan hits southern Philippines More than 5,000 people had to evacuate to temporary shelters in the southern Philippines as tropical storm Dujuan brought heavy rains, submerging dozens of villages, according to the country’s disaster risk reduction and management agency.

World Indonesia ready to produce aircraft N219 this year Head of the National Aeronautics and Space Agency (Lapan) Thomas Djamaluddin said on February 20 that PT Dirgantara Indonesia (PTDI) is ready to produce the multifunctional aircraft N219 Nurtanio starting this year.