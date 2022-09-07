Sci-Tech QR Code authentication system helps prevent counterfeit goods Genuine product authentication through QR Code has been put into operation at https://truyxuat.gov.vn by the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Vietnam E-Commerce and Digital Economy Agency to support and encourage people and businesses to use digital solutions to prevent counterfeit goods in e-commerce transactions.

Society Bac Giang youth urged to play pioneering role in digital transformation The pioneering role of young people in startup and digital transformation was spotlighted at a forum held by the provincial Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) committee on August 30. ​

Sci-Tech HCM City developing data management strategy Ho Chi Minh City is coordinating with the World Bank (WB) to develop a data management strategy, aiming to help the city better cultivate data for governance works, said Vo Thi Trung Trinh, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Information and Communications on August 30.

Sci-Tech Vietnam tops Asia Pacific economies with most malicious emails Vietnam topped the list of five Asia-Pacific economies with the most spam emails detected with a total of 3.09 million emails, global cybersecurity company Kaspersky revealed.