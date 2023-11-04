Digital exhibition affirms Vietnam’s sovereignty over sea, islands
A digital exhibition titled “Vietnam’s Hoang Sa, Truong Sa – Historical and Legal Evidence” opened in Ham Thuan Nam district, the south-central province of Binh Thuan on November 4.
The digital exhibition “Vietnam’s Hoang Sa, Truong Sa – Historical and Legal Evidence” opens at Luong The Vinh high school in Ham Thuan Nam district, Binh Thuan province on November 4.(Photo: VNA)Binh Thuan (VNA) - A digital exhibition titled “Vietnam’s Hoang Sa, Truong Sa – Historical and Legal Evidence” opened in Ham Thuan Nam district, the south-central province of Binh Thuan on November 4.
This event aims to popularise documents and evidence affirming Vietnam’s sovereignty over Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) to teachers and students, thus helping raise their awareness of the national sea and island sovereignty.
Nguyen Le Thanh, Vice Director of the provincial Department of Information and Communications, said that the sea and islands are an inseparable sacred territory of the fatherland throughout its thousand-years history.
Mai Thi Ngoc Anh, Vice Chairwoman of the People’s Committee of Ham Thuan Nam district, said the exhibition offers a good chance for local residents to access knowledge, historical legal evidence and valuable documents about Hoang Sa and Truong Sa, thus promoting the love for the homeland, raising their responsibility of the national building and defence./.