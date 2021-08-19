Thang Long - Hanoi
"Digital health passport" key to unlocking border
Vietnam Airlines’ Flight VN310 between Hanoi’s Noi Bai airport and Tokyo’s Narita airport has been the first of the national flag carrier to pilot the application of the IATA Travel Pass.
Thursday, August 19, 2021 07:55
