Politics Vietnam People's Army’s founding anniversary marked in South Sudan Level-2 Field Hospital Rotation 5 of Vietnam, which has joined the United Nations peacekeeping mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), has organised practical activities to introduce the image of Vietnam and its people, and the heroic tradition of the Vietnamese army, to international friends.

Politics Infographic ADB predicts Vietnam’s 2024 GDP growth at 6% The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has forecast that Vietnam will post Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth of 6% in 2024. It has also lowered its growth forecast for Vietnam this year to 5.2% from the previous 5.8%.

Politics 2023 a fruitful year of Vietnam in UN peacekeeping engagement The year of 2023 has continued to witness Vietnam’s practical and effective contributions to United Nations peacekeeping operations, helping to affirm the country’s image as a dynamic, active and responsible member of the international community.