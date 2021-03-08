Society Vietnamese overseas celebrate International Women’s Day Taking place on March 7, an online charity auction in Malaysia, a meeting and musical festival in Macau (China), and a contest in Laos were among the activities held by Vietnamese overseas in celebrating International Women’s Day on March 8.

Society Appeal trial held for six defendants involved in Dong Tam disturbance The High-Level People’s Court in Hanoi on March 8 opened a trial for six defendants filing appeals in the case of “murder” and “resisting on-duty officers” that happened in Hoanh village of Dong Tam commune, Hanoi’s My Duc district, in January 2020.

Society Mindset change needed to achieve gender equality in labour market: ILO A new research brief shows that the COVID-19 pandemic has not only exacerbated existing inequalities but also created new gender gaps, the International Labour Organisation (ILO) in Vietnam has said, calling for a change in the mindset of not only every man but also every woman to influence their economic behaviour and achieve gender equality in the labour market.

Society First-instance trial opens for Phu Tho ethanol plant case The People’s Court of Hanoi on March 8 opened a first-instance trial of the case of violating regulations on investment in construction works, causing serious consequences at the Phu Tho ethanol plant in the northern province of the same name.