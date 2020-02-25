Politics Japan a leading, long-term partner of Vietnam: Politburo member Tran Quoc Vuong, Politburo member and permanent member of the Secretariat of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee, on February 24 hosted a reception for Takebe Tsutomu, Special Advisor to the Japan-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentary Alliance (JVFPA).

Politics Congratulations to Japan on Emperor’s birthday General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President Nguyen Phu Trong has extended a message of congratulations to Japanese Emperor Naruhito on his birthday (February 23, 1960).