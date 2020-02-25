Hotline: (024) 39411349
Hanoi inspects Covid-19 prevention at accommodations

Given the complicated developments of the acute respiratory disease caused by novel coronavirus (Covid-19), Hanoi is taking urgent actions to inspect and supervise the prevention and control of the epidemic at accommodations in the city.
  • Public security force of Hoan Kiem district (Hanoi) inspects the prevention and control of Covid-19 at Grand Cititel hotel, 13B Tong Dan street, Hoan Kiem district (Photo: VNA)

  • Tourists at Amorita Boutique hotel are given masks and instructions on disinfection (Photo: VNA)

  • Inspection for Covid-19 prevention and control at Amorita Boutique Hotel, No. 7 Hang Dau street, Hoan Kiem district (Photo: VNA)

  • Inspection at Apricot hotel, 136 Hang Trong street, Hoan Kiem district (Photo: VNA)

  • An international visitor is given masks at Apricot hotel, 136 Hang Trong street, Hoan Kiem district (Photo: VNA)

