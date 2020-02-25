Hanoi inspects Covid-19 prevention at accommodations
Given the complicated developments of the acute respiratory disease caused by novel coronavirus (Covid-19), Hanoi is taking urgent actions to inspect and supervise the prevention and control of the epidemic at accommodations in the city.
Public security force of Hoan Kiem district (Hanoi) inspects the prevention and control of Covid-19 at Grand Cititel hotel, 13B Tong Dan street, Hoan Kiem district (Photo: VNA)
Tourists at Amorita Boutique hotel are given masks and instructions on disinfection (Photo: VNA)
Inspection for Covid-19 prevention and control at Amorita Boutique Hotel, No. 7 Hang Dau street, Hoan Kiem district (Photo: VNA)
Inspection at Apricot hotel, 136 Hang Trong street, Hoan Kiem district (Photo: VNA)
An international visitor is given masks at Apricot hotel, 136 Hang Trong street, Hoan Kiem district (Photo: VNA)