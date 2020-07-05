Business Three IPs in Hung Yen province added to national planning Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved adding three industrial parks (IPs) with a total area of 567 hectares in the northern province of Hung Yen to the national IP development planning.

Business Cranes shipped to port in Ba Ria-Vung Tau province Doosan Heavy Industries Vietnam (Doosan Vina) on July 2 shipped two Rail Mounted Quayside Cranes (RMQC) cranes to Gemalink International Port in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau province.

Business GoViet to be rebranded as Gojek Vietnam GoViet, one of Vietnam's leading on-demand multi-service platforms, on July 3 announced that it will unite its app and brand under Gojek to become Gojek Vietnam.

Business ACV targets nearly 487 million USD in revenue amid COVID-19 The Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) has targeted earning over 11.3 trillion VND (486.9 million USD) in revenue and over 2 trillion VND (86.1 million USD) in pre-tax profit in 2020.