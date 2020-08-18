Society Foreigners arrested for illegal entry into Vietnam Border guards in the northern border province of Cao Bang have arrested 15 foreigners for illegally entering Vietnam.

Society Valuable exhibits put on show on anniversary of August Revolution More than 300 valuable documents, photos, and objects highlighting the historic national milestone of the August Revolution in 1945 are on display at an exhibition in Hanoi from August 18.

Society Exhibition highlights August Revolution, National Day More than 150 documents, items and photos featuring the August Revolution in 1945 and the event on September 2, 1945 when the Democratic Republic of Vietnam was formed are being displayed during an exhibition that opened on August 18 at the National Museum of History in Hanoi.

Society Foreigners join COVID-19 fight Many foreigners in Vietnam have joined hands with local people in the fight against COVID-19 since the recent second outbreak began in late July.