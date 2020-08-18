Donations continue to strengthen COVID-19 fight
Da Nang (VNA) - More donations in cash and kind have been made to support the fight against COVID-19 in the central city of Da Nang and in HCM City.
The Da Nang Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Committee on August 18 received almost 1.8 billion VND (78,000 USD) in cash and over 2.24 billion VND worth of equipment from the organisers of an online music show raising funds for the coronavirus fight.
Programme organisers said they will present the remaining donations to neighbouring Quang Nam province in the next few days.
On the same day, the Thanh nien (Young people) newspaper handed over blood filtering equipment worth 1.2 billion VND as well as a ventilator to the Da Nang Health Department. The city’s Department of Construction also sent 100 million VND to local anti-COVID-19 forces.
In HCM City, a local fund for COVID-19 prevention and control had received donations of over 230 billion VND in cash and kind as of August 17, about 116 billion VND of which was handed over to frontline forces and those facing pandemic-related difficulties.
Money and goods, including rice, protective gear, hand sanitiser, and medical face masks from the fund have been delivered to Da Nang and Quang Nam, which are hotspots for the current COVID-19 outbreak, HCM City’s health workers engaged in fighting the virus Da Nang, and border guards tasked with pandemic prevention in the northern border provinces of Ha Giang and Son La, according to President of the HCM City VFF Committee To Thi Bich Chau.
The committee is set to continue working with relevant parties to step up communications to raise more donations and distribute support to anti-COVID-19 forces and those affected in the time ahead./.