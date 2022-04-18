Dong Hoi Airport to upgrade with more international flights
The Dong Hoi Airport in central Quang Binh province. (Photo: vietnamairport.vn)Hanoi (VNA) - The Government has given the central province of Quang Binh the go-ahead to upgrade Dong Hoi Airport if it gets more international flights.
Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh has asked the province to call on airlines to operate more international flights to the airport.
In Document No 2343 issued on April 4, Thanh agreed with the Ministry of Transport’s report on the planning of the Dong Hoi Airport. Last December, the ministry submitted the proposal to upgrade the airport from domestic to international level.
The Dong Hoi Airport, which was established in April 2008, is designed to handle Airbus A320, A321 and other smaller aircraft, with the capacity of two flights at the same time.
There are five domestic airlines operating at the airport at three domestic routes: Dong Hoi-Hanoi, Dong Hoi-Ho Chi Minh City and Dong Hoi-Hai Phong.
There is also a regular international flight to Chiang Mai (Thailand).
According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam, under the master plan for developing the national airport system in 2021-2030, the Dong Hoi Airport is qualified to welcome more international flights.
When the frequency of international flights has increased to between three to five flights per week, the ministry will report to the Government for an official decision.
In February, the ministry approved a plan to build a terminal at the airport to increase the capacity to 3 million passengers. The project has total investment capital of more than 1.2 trillion VND on an area of 1.1 hectares.
Quang Binh, famed for its complex cave system and beautiful beaches, has targeted welcoming about 10,000 international tourists this year./.