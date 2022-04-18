Business Power generation capacity projected to reach 146,000 MW by 2030 Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh recently took part in an conference with localities regarding the completion of the National Power Development Plan for the 2021 - 2030 period, with a vision to 2045 (PDP VIII).

Business Vietnam Railways to reduce subsidiaries under restructuring plan The Prime Minister has approved the restructuring of Vietnam Railways (VNR) to reduce the number of its subsidiaries.

Business Vietnamese exporters to be given advice on ways to access Swiss market Regulations and standards regarding export of processed products to Switzerland will be introduced at a consultation to be held by the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (Vietrade) at the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) on April 20.

Business Tra fish production, exports surge Vietnam’s tra (pangasius) fish sector is seeing a strong recovery after three years of gloom.