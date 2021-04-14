Dong Nai aims to attract 700 million USD in FDI to IPs this year
The southern province of Dong Nai plans to attract some 700 million USD in FDI to its industrial parks (IPs) this year.
Workers at a company in Dong Nai (Photo: VNA)
Despite the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, IPs in the province attracted 10 FDI projects in the first quarter of this year, while 19 others added a combined 320 million USD, hitting 46 percent of the annual plan.
Major projects include the second phase of the Hansol Electronics Vietnam project at the Ho Nai IP, with registered capital of 100 million USD; the 60 million USD factory of the Ojitex Vietnam Co. at the Loc An - Binh Son IP; and Platel Vina’s plant at the Amata IP, with 30 million USD.
Average capital stood at 19 million USD per project in Q1; higher than the 11 million USD posted in the same period last year.
Thirty-two IPs in Dong Nai are home some 1,900 projects invested by domestic businesses and companies from 41 countries and territories, of which 1,362 are FDI projects totalling 26.96 billion USD.
FDI projects in the province are mainly in machinery-devices, electronic components, garment-textiles, footwear, and plastics./.