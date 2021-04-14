Business Can Tho city hosts third VietShrimp fair The third VietShrimp Aquaculture International Fair, focusing on technology in Vietnam’s shrimp industry, opened in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on April 14.

Business Vietnam Airlines to open six new routes in peak season Vietnam Airlines is set to expand its domestic flight network between April 24 and August 31 to meet the higher demand during the summer’s peak travel season.

Business SBV Governor calls for credit growth, quality Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) Nguyen Thi Hong has requested that credit growth be achieved in tandem with improving credit quality, with a focus on manufacturing and priority areas.

Business Vietnam Furniture Matching Week kicks off in HCM City The Vietnam Furniture Matching Week, held by the Handicraft and Wood Industry Association of Ho Chi Minh City (HAWA), kicked off in the southern city on April 14.