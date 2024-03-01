Dragon paintings on display at Temple of Literature
Over 80 paintings of dragons created by 75 young artists were on show at the Temple of Literature in Hanoi recently. These artworks offer diverse viewpoints and messages for the Year of the Dragon in 2024.
Over 80 paintings of dragons from artists nationwide. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
The exhibition draws large crowds of visitors. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
A painting entitled “Ship brings Tet home” by painter Chi Chi. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Visitors are interested in the artworks. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
A painting of My Yen. (Photo: VNP/VNA)