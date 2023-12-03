Videos Craft villages boosting development of cultural industry Within the strategy for developing Vietnam’s cultural industry, approved by the Prime Minister, handicrafts are a foundation for developing creative designs and cultural tourism. More work, however, is required for the sector to contribute strongly to the development of the cultural industry.

Videos Vietnam General Confederation of Labour convenes National Congress The 13th National Congress of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL) for the 2023-2028 tenure opened in Hanoi on December 2, bringing together 1,100 delegates representing more than 11 million trade union members nationwide.

Videos Hanoi Culture & Food Festival to regale visitors with specialties Festival-goers will be treated to specialties of the capital city when coming to the 2023 Hanoi Culture and Food Festival which is held from December 1-3 at the Thong Nhat Park.

Videos Quang Ninh hosts 15th Vietnam-China int’l trade, tourism fair The 15th Vietnam-China international trade and tourism fair opened in Mong Cai City, in the northern border province of Quang Ninh on November 30.