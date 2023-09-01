Moc Chau - World’s leading nature destination
Moc Chau district in the northern mountainous province of Son La was recognised as “The World’s Leading Regional Nature Destination” in 2022. This marked a significant milestone, encouraging Moc Chau to continue to promote its natural and cultural values to boost tourism development further.
Crowds of tourists at the Moc Chau Island tourism site, which is renowned for the Bac Long glass bridge. (Photo: VNA)
Moc Chau plateau is widely known for its vast green tea hills. (Photo: VNA)
The Mu Nau plum valley has been described as the roof of Moc Chau, and includes primeval forests and 40-year-old apricot orchards as well as 25-year-old plum orchards that give the area a pristine and majestic beauty. (Photo: VNA)
A panoramic view of Moc Chau town from above. (Photo: VNA)
The Ban Ang pine forest is a popular spot for tourists to Moc Chau. (Photo: VNA)