Developing Da Lat into a modern centre of tourism and culture
Located in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong, Da Lat is entering into a new era of development towards becoming a modern urban area, creative city, centre for eco-tourism and high-end resorts, and unique hub of international cultural and heritage tourism.
-
Dawn over the resort city of Da Lat (Photo: VNA)
-
Dawn over the resort city of Da Lat (Photo: VNA)
-
Da Lat market by night (Photo: VNA)
-
Da Lat by night. Night-time activities are expected to become a significant highlight in Da Lat’s tourism sector in the near future. (Photo: VNA)
-
Xuan Huong Lake - A glimpse of dreamy Da Lat (Photo: VNA)