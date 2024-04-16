Hotline: (024) 39411349
Sun World Ba Na Hills - A fairyland in Da Nang

Ba Na Hills is a clear testament to the role of the private economy in the development of tourism in Da Nang as well as the city’s economy as a whole. Sun World Ba Na Hills was honoured in 2023 at the World Travel Awards as “Asia’s Leading Theme Park”.
  • The Sun World Ba Na Hills tourist area - an appealing destination for tourists. (Photo: VNA)

  • This year, to celebrate National Day, the Sun World Ba Na Hills tourist area is decorated with 100 red flags and gold stars along Golden Bridge, with a total length of 148.6 metres. (Photo: VNA)

  • Tourists enjoy a hyper-realistic 3D mapping show at Sun World Ba Na Hills. (Photo: VNA)

  • Dance performances during the Oktoberfest at Sun World Ba Na Hills. (Photo: VNA)

  • Artistic performances at a festival at Sun World Ba Na Hills. (Photo: VNA)

