Sun World Ba Na Hills - A fairyland in Da Nang
Ba Na Hills is a clear testament to the role of the private economy in the development of tourism in Da Nang as well as the city’s economy as a whole. Sun World Ba Na Hills was honoured in 2023 at the World Travel Awards as “Asia’s Leading Theme Park”.
The Sun World Ba Na Hills tourist area - an appealing destination for tourists. (Photo: VNA)
This year, to celebrate National Day, the Sun World Ba Na Hills tourist area is decorated with 100 red flags and gold stars along Golden Bridge, with a total length of 148.6 metres. (Photo: VNA)
Tourists enjoy a hyper-realistic 3D mapping show at Sun World Ba Na Hills. (Photo: VNA)
Dance performances during the Oktoberfest at Sun World Ba Na Hills. (Photo: VNA)
Artistic performances at a festival at Sun World Ba Na Hills. (Photo: VNA)