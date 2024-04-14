Twin Towers - A highlight of Cham culture in Quy Nhon
Visitors to Quy Nhon city in the central coastal province of Binh Dinh are treated to not only stunning beaches and breathtaking landscapes but also to the sight of ancient Cham towers dating back thousands of years. Among these architecture marvels, the Twin Towers stand out as a prime destination, attracting a large number of tourists.
Visitors learn about the history of the Twin Towers relic site. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
One of the towers’ impressive roofs. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Exquisite patterns on the towers’ roofs. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
The technique of arranging fired bricks tightly together with a unique adhesive is found only in Cham architecture. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
The towers’ management board re-enacts traditional dances of the Cham people to entertain tourists. (Photo: VNP/VNA)