Mu Cang Chai adorned with a blanket of pear blossoms

Pear blossoms are among the typical flowers found in Pung Luong commune in Mu Cang Chai district, Yen Bai province. The flowers are often in full bloom around March, when Na Hang Tua Chu village in the northern mountainous province is covered with white petals, creating an idyllic haven for nature lovers.