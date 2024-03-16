Mu Cang Chai adorned with a blanket of pear blossoms
Pear blossoms are among the typical flowers found in Pung Luong commune in Mu Cang Chai district, Yen Bai province. The flowers are often in full bloom around March, when Na Hang Tua Chu village in the northern mountainous province is covered with white petals, creating an idyllic haven for nature lovers.
Pear flowers have five white petals that are slightly cup-shaped, with a fragile, pure beauty that is truly unique. The flowers can last for 2-3 weeks. (Photo: VNA)
Pear flowers possess an innate charm, exuding an aura of purity, fragility, and rustic beauty. (Photo: VNA)
Pear blossoms are among the typical flowers in Vietnam’s north-western region in general and in Pung Luong commune, Mu Cang Chai district, in particular. (Photo: VNA)
The beauty of pear blossoms (Photo: VNA)
Pung Luong commune boasts various successful models of pear growing with high economic efficiency. (Photo: VNA)