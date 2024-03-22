An earthquake with a magnitude of more than 6.5 strikes off coast of Indonesia's Java island

Jakarta (VNA) – The Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysical Agency of Indonesia (BMKG) has reported that an earthquake with a magnitude of more than 6.5 occurred on March 22 off the coast of Java island at a depth of 10 km.

According to a series of shares on social networks, the East Java region, the province's capital Surabaya and many cities in neighboring provinces all felt the tremors. Residents said slight shaking could also be felt in the capital city of Jakarta, about 600 km from the epicenter.



The BMKG confirmed there was no risk of a tsunami. There was currently no information about the damage caused by the latest earthquake.

The agency said the earthquake that occurred earlier the same day damaged a house and a community house building in Tuban town.

Indonesia is located on the Pacific Ring of Fire, so earthquakes and tsunamis often occur. The strongest earthquake ever recorded in Indonesia was the 2004 Sumatra earthquake, with a magnitude of up to 9.1. This earthquake caused a tsunami, killing more than 200,000 people./.