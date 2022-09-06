Business Agricultural trade surplus doubles in first eight months The export value of agro-forestry and fisheries products reached 36.3 billion USD in the first eight months of this year, with the sector posting a surplus of 6.3 billion USD, or nearly double the figure in the same period of last year. Seven groups of commodities recorded export value in excess of 2 billion USD.

Business Vietnam - Russia sea, rail transport routes connected The connection between the marine freight route between Vietnam and Vladivostok in Russia and a rail route from Vladivostokt to Moscow was launched at a ceremony on September 6.

Business Vietnam, Russia hold business dialogue at EEF 2022 A business dialogue between Vietnam and Russia took place in the Russian city of Vladivostok on September 6 within the framework of the ongoing 7th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

Business EVN becomes investor of O Mon III thermal power plant Vietnam Electricity (EVN) has been accepted as the investor of the 1.19 billion USD O Mon III thermal power plant located in Can Tho city, under a decision issued by the municipal People’s Committee.