The unique natural conditions offer the province a great opportunity for ecotourism development.

Canoe rowing through the tropical mangrove forest is an experience one could hardly forget when visiting Ca Mau province.

In recent years, community tourism has also developed in alignment with ecotourism. Visitors to the province now can have hand-on experiences like a real local such as catching fish and wading through local rivers. The development of community tourism has greatly improved local people’s livelihoods.

The province also connects different tourist destinations to provide visitors with more diverse experiences. With various tourism routes, tourists could make the most out of their trip to the southernmost province.

Tourist arrivals to Ca Mau were nearly 1.3 million in the first ten months of this year, increasing by 15% year-on-year./.

VNA