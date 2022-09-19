Business Strategy on labour exports modified The local labour market has changed a great deal, especially with Vietnam becoming an attractive destination for foreign investors. The country’s labour export strategy has therefore been modified to meet employers’ requirements.

Business Canada gives conclusion on antidumping duty to oil country tubular product from Vietnam The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has issued a final conclusion of the anti-dumping investigation on oil country tubular goods (OCTG) imported from India, Taiwan (China), Indonesia, the Republic of Korea, Thailand, Turkey and Vietnam, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

Business Binh Duong seeks to promote cooperation with Cuba A delegation from the southern province of Binh Duong, led by Nguyen Hoang Thao, permanent deputy secretary of the provincial Party Committee, paid a working visit to Cuba from September 12 to 17.

Business Evaluation of land prices - key to a transparent market A thematic session on accelerating institutional reform – perfecting land policy for socio-economic recovery and development, as part of the 2022 Vietnam Socio-Economic Forum, opened in Hanoi on September 18.