EDU4.0 to take place in November
The third Education Summit (EDU4.0) will be held for two days on November 25-26 in Hanoi.
EDU4.0 is a specialised event in educational technology founded by BHub Group and organised annually starting from 2020. (Photo thoibaonganhang.vn)Hanoi (VNS/VNA) -
For the first time in the framework of EDU 4.0, the "Education Technology Award" will be presented.
EDU4.0 is a specialised event in educational technology founded by BHub Group and organised annually starting from 2020.
This year, EDU4.0 is co-organised by the Vietnam Psycho – Pedagogical Association, the Vietnam Digital Communication Association and BHub Group.
The event aims to connect and promote the application of technology in education, as well as a place to share information, experiences and digital transformation solutions in the field of Education and Training in Vietnam.
It is expected that more than 1,500 visitors will attend the event with 18 seminars and more than 40 exhibition booths from Vietnam, Australia, Finland, the UK, the Republic of Korea and more./.