Eight Abu Sayyaf members nabbed in Malaysia
Eight Filipinos who are members of the Abu Sayyaf group have been arrested in a special operation in Beaufort, said Malaysia’s Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Hazani Ghazali.
Hazani said preliminary investigations found those detained were not involved in kidnap for ransom in the state and were believed to be using Sabah as a hiding place. (Photo: AFP)
Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Eight Filipinos who are members of the Abu Sayyaf group have been arrested in a special operation in Beaufort, said Malaysia’s Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Hazani Ghazali.
They were nabbed with 29 other Philippine nationals in a mangrove swamp area during the operation conducted by police and the Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) two days ago, he told a press conference on May 10.
He said the ESSCom had checked with the Philippine security forces, who confirmed that the eight men are members of the Abu Sayyaf group who escaped to Sabah following an operation conducted by the security forces in the southern part of the country.
Two of them are on the list of men wanted by the Philippine government for involving in battles against its security forces and kidnapping of foreigners in the Philippines, he revealed.
Preliminary investigations found those detained were not involved in kidnap for ransom in Sabah and were believed to be using the state as a hiding place.
He said the investigation would focus on establishing how and when the eight entered Malaysia and whether an Abu Sayyaf cell existed in Sabah or if they had received help from the Daesh terrorist group, also known as IS./.