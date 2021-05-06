Malaysia strives to bridge digital gap
PRIHATIN will benefit some 8.5 million people from the B40 group. (Photo: Bernama)Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Malaysian Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on May 5 launched the Janingan Prihatin (PRIHATIN) Programme, involving an allocation of 3.5 billion RM (850 million USD), in an effort to bridge the digital gap of the B40 group (low-income earners).
He said the programme will benefit some 8.5 million people from the B40 group, who will be able to own smartphones or enjoy the broadband internet plan.
In order to bridge the digital gap among the community, there is a need to ensure that everyone can get the access at a reasonable cost, and has the skill to make optimal use of the internet by 2030, he added.
Accessibility, affordability and skills are three main strategies that help the country overcome the challenges in the digital divide, he said.
Under the Prosperity Vision 2030, Malaysia sees digital technology as key to develop an equal country./.