World COVID-19 developments remain complicated in regional countries The Lao Ministry of Health confirmed 46 new COVID-19 cases on May 5, mostly in Vientiane and Bokeo province with 19 and 15 cases, respectively.

World Japan, France concerned about China’s actions in East Sea Japan’s Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi on May 5 voiced grave concerns over China’s unilateral attempts to change the status quo in the East China Sea and the East Sea, during a meeting of the G7 foreign ministers in London, the UK.

World Thailand: Rice exports drop 23 percent in first quarter Thailand’s rice exports plunged by 23 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2021 to 1.13 million tonnes due to its higher prices than those of competitors.

World Philippines approves emergency use of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine The Philippines' Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted the emergency use authorisation for American drug maker Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, FDA Director General Enrique Domingo said on May 5.