At the opening ceremony (Photo: VNA)

– The eighth ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Drug Matters (AMMD8) opened in Vientiane, Laos on August 11.The Vietnamese delegation to the event is led by Deputy Minister of Public Security Lieut. Gen Nguyen Duy Ngoc.Speaking at the opening ceremony, Lao Minister of Public Security Vilay Lakhamphong said drug-related crimes, often linked to terrorism, transnational crimes, money laundering, and armed criminal activities, are spreading globally and growing dangerous over the years, posing a threat to socio-economic development, political stability and security within the ASEAN community and countries worldwide.ASEAN needs to continue improving its central role at regional forums and cooperation mechanisms to effectively address the challenges posed by drugs and ensure common interests of the bloc, he said.