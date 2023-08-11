Eighth ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Drug Matters opens in Laos
The eighth ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Drug Matters (AMMD8) opened in Vientiane, Laos on August 11.
At the opening ceremony (Photo: VNA)
The Vietnamese delegation to the event is led by Deputy Minister of Public Security Lieut. Gen Nguyen Duy Ngoc.
Speaking at the opening ceremony, Lao Minister of Public Security Vilay Lakhamphong said drug-related crimes, often linked to terrorism, transnational crimes, money laundering, and armed criminal activities, are spreading globally and growing dangerous over the years, posing a threat to socio-economic development, political stability and security within the ASEAN community and countries worldwide.
ASEAN needs to continue improving its central role at regional forums and cooperation mechanisms to effectively address the challenges posed by drugs and ensure common interests of the bloc, he said.
Heads of delegations at the event (Photo: VNA)
During the event, delegates are due to receive updates on the ASEAN situation from the ASEAN Secretariat, listen to statements about the drug control situation from heads of delegations and the outcomes of the 44th ASEAN Senior Officials on Drug Matters’ Meeting and related conferences.
The AMMD8 will adopt an ASEAN Joint Statement, which is expected to be presented at the 67th session of the UN Commission on Narcotic Drugs (CND67). It will consider and endorse the Chairman's Statement of AMMD8./.